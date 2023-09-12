Expansion Of Qatar's Healthcare Sector Has Boosted Access To Care For Community

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's public health system has undergone a remarkable expansion program in recent years – a feat that is unparalleled around the world. Over the past decade both Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) have significantly expanded facilities and services, giving citizens and residents of Qatar improved access to world class care.

Since 2016, Qatar's public health sector has opened multiple new, state-of-the-art health centers and hospitals across the country, strengthening and expanding primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.



HMC has opened eight new hospitals since 2016: Communicable Disease Center, Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, Ambulatory Care Center, Women's Wellness and Research Center, Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital, Ras Laffan General Hospital, Mesaieed General Hospital, and Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital.

Primary Health Care Corporation has opened 13 health centers have been opened since 2016: Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal, Al Thumama, Muaither, Al Wajbah, Al Waab, Qatar University, Al Ruwais, South Wakra, Al Mashaf, Umm Al Seneem, Al Sadd and Al Khor Health Center, which is a replacement to the old Al Khor Health Center.

Hamad Al Khalifa, Chief of Health Facilities Development and Acting Chief of Business Services at HMC said the transformation of the public sector is unprecedented – increasing capacity and with healthcare teams across Qatar's healthcare sector treating more patients than ever before.

“In the past decade, Qatar's population has expanded significantly, increasing the demand for all healthcare services,” Khalifa said.“To meet this and future demand, at HMC we have opened four new community hospitals and four specialist hospitals - giving our community greater access to high quality, specialized care when and where they need it.”

Dr. Mariam Abdulmalik, Managing Director of PHCC said health centers are often the first point of care for many in the community.

“The 13 new health centers we have opened across the country in recent years ensure that the community has access to the best care possible as well as integrated health services at the right time and place,” Dr. Abdulmalik said.“While we are while focusing on building new facilities, we are also working on upgrading and developing several existing health centers to ensure we continue to deliver the highest quality care to all of our patients.”