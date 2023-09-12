Agreement Signed To Establish Governance, Information System For Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) - The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement on Tuesday to implement a system for governing data and information in the energy sector.
The memorandum aimed to help the EMRC improve transparency in data collection and respond more effectively to the changing needs of the energy sector by implementing a national information system.
Additionally, the EMRC will receive assistance in identifying their data and human resource requirements to achieve their goals, planning the process of converting data into variforms and models, preparing a detailed action plan that specifies the system's scope and duration of completion, and determining the governance structure of the information system for the sector.
The agreement was signed by Marie Warzala, program director of the USAID-funded Energy Sector Support Activity, and Chairman of the EMRC Ziyad Saaida.
Saaida explained that the upcoming national information system for the energy sector will be a centralized database that utilizes modern information technologies, containing essential information on the sector's activities, market statistics, and global references.
This system will serve as a crucial tool for the government's strategic planning and will allow the public to stay informed about the sector's status. The information contained in the system will be accessible to all individuals and institutions, except for any confidential information dictated by the EMRC's instructions, he added.
Commending the collaboration between the EMRC and the USAID, Saaida noted that the agreement will strengthen governance principles and stressed the significance of disseminating information related to the sector, in order to establish robust frameworks to promote transparency and trust between government agencies and citizens.
Warzala stated that the Energy Sector Support Activity program aims to aid the Jordanian government in implementing economic reforms within public sector institutions, improve self-reliance, and attain sustainability factors.
The program also enhances EMRC's ability to effectively monitor and supervise Jordan's energy, oil, and gas sectors.
Richard Chen, the Director of the Economic Development and Energy office at USAID, affirmed that technical support will be provided to the EMRC to enhance their capabilities, reinforce regulatory and supervisory frameworks for the sector, achieve sustainability, and improve their methods of relying on self-resources within the energy sector.
