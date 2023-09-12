Bank Al Etihad Floats $100Mln In Perpetual Bonds To Propel Regional Growth, Digital Shift

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- In a pivotal move to bolster its strategic expansion both locally and regionally, Bank Al Etihad announced the issuance of perpetual bonds valued at $100 million on the Amman Stock Exchange.
This initiative aligns with the bank's forward-looking vision of fully embracing the digital transformation wave, tpaving the way for lucrative investment channels for prospective bondholders.
In an official communique, the bank confirmed its receipt of the requisite endorsements from both the Central Bank of Jordan and the Securities Commission.
The bond issuance will comprise 10,000 bonds, each priced at $10,000, setting the minimum subscription benchmark at $50,000, equivalent to five bonds.
Unique to this issuance, these bonds are devoid of a specific maturity date. Subscribers stand to benefit from a locked interest rate of 8.5% for the initial five-year tenure, disbursed quarterly. Following this period, if the issuer does not opt for redemption, an automatic renewal kicks in.
The interest, post this phase, would be pegged to the rates ofgovernment bonds prevalent at that juncture, with an added margin of 4.25 percent. This would be executed post securing the Central Bank of Jordan's nod.
Speaking on the occasion, Nadia Saeed, CEO of Bank Al Etihad, emphasized the strategic significance of this bond release.
"This monumental step underpins Bank Al Etihad Group's ambitiblueprint of regional growth. It not only consolidates our stature as a premier financial entity in Jordan and the broader region but also promises our investors a commendable yield on their investment," she remarked.
She also lauded the expedited and proficient efforts of the Central Bank of Jordan and the Securities Commission in ensuring a seamless transition through the procedural requirements.
For context, these perpetual bonds find their categorization under the 'Additional Tier 1 Capital' of Bank Al Etihad. This classification adheres to the Basel III norms, as per the directive (67/2016) of the Central Bank of Jordan.
MENAFN12092023000117011021ID1107052409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.