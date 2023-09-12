Ase Closes Trading On Lower Note

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Tuesday's trading session with a decline of 0.50 percent at 2,399 points.
A total of 6.1 million shares were traded through 3,346 transactions at a trading value of JD4.7 million.
The share prices of 44 companies went down and 22 others increased, while the share prices of 33 firms remained unchanged.
