Industrial Producer Prices Index Down 4.27% In 7 Months

Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) - The general industrial producer prices index decreased by 4.27 percent during the first seven months of 2023, reaching 135.41 points compared to 141.44, for the same period last year.
The monthly report of the Department of Statistics issued Tuesday attributed the decline to the prices of manufacturing industries going down by 5.73 percent and electricity prices by 5.40 percent, while the prices of extractive industries increased by 12.61 percent.
In July 2023, the index plummeted to 131.17 points against 151.35 for the same month last year, down 13.33 percent.
The report explained that July's drop was the result of a decrease in the prices of manufacturing industries by 14.22 percent and extractive industries by 12.80 percent, while electricity prices edged up by 0.21 percent.
Moreover, the index retreated by 1.42 percent, reaching 131.17 points in July 2023 compared to 133.05 in June of the same year. This was due to a decrease in manufacturing industry prices by 1.35 percent, extractive industry prices by 3.02 percent, and electricity prices by 0.06 percent.
