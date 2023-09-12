Senate President Condoles Libya Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) - President of the Senate Faisal Fayez has sent a letter to Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, through which he expressed his condolences, sympathy, and solidarity on behalf of himself and Senate members with Libya after the city of Derna was swept by floods, causing thousands of deaths, injuries, and significant damage to property.
Fayez emphasized that His Majesty King Abdullah II instructed local authorities to assist Libya in dealing with the humanitarian crisis and its aftermath.
