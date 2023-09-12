Aseza Monitors Airborne Dust Levels To Safeguard Citizens' Health

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 12 (Petra)-- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) verified the onset of a gradual dust condition at midnight, resulting in elevated dust levels across the skies of the Gulf of Aqaba and its surrounding areas.
In a statement on Tuesday, ASEZA stated "As per the Jordan Meteorological Department's predictions, these weather conditions are expected to persist until the upcoming Thursday. During this period, strong southerly winds will dominate, stirring up dense dust, potentially causing reduced visibility and further escalation of airborne dust levels."
Furthermore, it added "To safeguard the health and safety of citizens residing in Aqaba and its vicinity, the authority's departments will diligently oversee and track dust levels using fixed monitoring stations located within the city. Any essential preventive measures will be promptly communicated to the public."
