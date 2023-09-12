Health Minister, Czech Envoy Talk Over Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Health Firas Hawari discussed Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Czech Republic Alexandr Sporys a number of issues related to enhancing the prospects for health cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting, Hawari lauded the support provided by the Czech Republic to Jordan in the health field, pointing out the role played by the health sector in Jordan to provide quality health services to all citizens and residents from other countries.
The two sides stressed the importance of exchanging experiences to continue developing and improving health services and enhancing the efficiency of the medical staff.
