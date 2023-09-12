Plutus Health To Exhibit At Faba 2023 Annual Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PluHealth, a leading RCM services provider for ABA therapy practice, will exhibit at the FABA 2023 annual conference. The 43rd FABA Annual Conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, on September 27-30, 2023.
The Florida Association for Behavioral Analysis organizes FABA 2023 - the premier event for ABA therapy providers to network, connect, and grow. The event features sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions from healthcare experts.
At the conference, PluHealth's ABA billing and collection experts will be present to guide attendees on new technologies & trends impacting the RCM industry. Attendees can explore innovative solutions and get compliance updates to grow their practice. ABA therapy providers can also connect with like-minded people and discuss common challenges impacting their growth.
“We are excited to exhibit at the FABA 2023 Annual Conference,” said Thomas John, CEO of PluHealth.“We will connect with ABA therapy providers and industry leaders to share our expertise in RCM. PluHealth's ABA RCM experts that our services can help ABA therapy providers streamline their billing and collections process, so they can foon providing premium care to their clients.”
PluHealth will be showcasing its innovative ABA RCM solutions at the conference, including:
. Pre-billing audits to minimize ABA billing and coding errors.
. Constant monitoring of payments vs. contracts to prevent underpayments.
. Automated claim submission and follow-up to ensure timely payments.
. A dedicated team of billing, eligibility, payment, and AR/Denial experts to provide personalized support.
“We are committed to assisting ABA therapy providers succeed,” said Thomas.“We believe that by streamlining ABA billing and collections process, ABA practices can free up time and resources to foon providing premium care to their clients.”
PluHealth has a dedicated team of collections, billing, eligibility, payment, AR/Denial, and end-to-end RCM experts. Our ABA billing and collections specialists will be present at booth #36 to assist you at the FABA 2023 annual conference. Book your one-to-one meeting with PluHealth's RCM experts to achieve your growth goals.
Learn more about the FABA 2023 Annual Conference:
