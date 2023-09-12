Tint World® Continues Growth With New Location In Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, expands its service along the Gulf Coast with a new location in Pensacola, Florida.

Tint World Pensacola, owned by John and Jennifer Mitchell, delivers premium automotive aftermarket services and accessories to drivers throughout the western Panhandle area. In addition to the industry's leading window tint solutions, Tint World offers automotive paint protection film, wheels and tires, audio and video, safety and security technology, custom lighting, detailing and more.

"We meet the needs of drivers and automotive enthusiasts in every category," said John Mitchell. "Whether you're looking for features to keep your family safe, eye-catching exterior upgrades or a competition audio system, Tint World provides high-quality products and service along with outstanding value."

"John and Jennifer are passionate about serving the Pensacola community, and they've proven their commitment to Tint World's world-class franchise system and processes," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "We offer franchisees unique support through training, technology, marketing and operations that position them for success."

Tint World Pensacola, located at 6254 N. W St., Pensacola,

Florida 32505, serves the Pensacola, Pace, Cantonment, Gulf Breeze, Avalon, Tiger Point, Bellview, Goulding and Lillian areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (850) 786-2627 or visit .

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:



Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]



MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]



SOURCE Tint World