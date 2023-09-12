European Wax Center, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social And Governance Report

Informed by the Company's first-ever materiality assessment completed in 2022, the inaugural Report details European Wax Center's strategies, programs and performance across key ESG topics for fiscal year 2022. The Report builds on the Company's initial ESG disclosures in its ESG Fact Sheet released in 2022 and is aligned with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's SASB standards for the Professional & Commercial Services industry.

David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center, Inc. stated:“I am thrilled to announce the release of our inaugural ESG Report, outlining our efforts to build a better, more sustainable and inclusive future. Through our relentless foon our core values, we've been doing much of this work long before our IPO in 2021. This report reinforces our commitment to sustainable business practices that deliver value for all stakeholders and marks a significant milestone in our ESG journey.”

The 2022 report provides discussion and performance metrics related to the management of priority ESG topic areas, organized into five key themes:



Our People: How the Company builds a diverse team of associates who care about each other and deliver an amazing experience for its guests

Our Guests: The Company's foon creating a safe, welcoming environment in its centers and delivering superior products and services

Our Communities: How the Company engages with the people and organizations where it works and lives

Our Environment: The Company's foon building a sustainable business while being good stewards of the pl Our Company: The systems the Company has in place to maintain consistent business operations and a high standard of ethics and integrity



For more information on European Wax Center's ESG strategy and to view and download the full 2022 ESG report, please visit .

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: .

Investor Contact

European Wax Center, Inc.

Bethany Johns



469-270-6888

Media Contact

Creative Media Marketing

Carolanne Coviello



212-979-8884 ext 209





European Wax Center 2022 ESG Report