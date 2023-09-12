Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Analysis And Forecast, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market was valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview A video arcade machine, sometimes known as an arcade cabor simply an arcade game, is a self-contained electronic gaming device that is commonly seen in public venues such as arcades, bars, amusement parks, and entertainment centers. These machines are intended to provide players with a range of video games in exchange for tokens, coins, or credits. Many individuals today spent their childhoods playing arcade games in the 1980s and 1990s. The nostalgia connected with these games has sparked renewed interest in vintage arcade cabinets. Some people and companies buy and refurbish ancient cabinets, while others look for modern recreations of classic games. The market for video arcade machines continues to prosper as a result of nostalgia, the retro gaming trend, the allure of social gaming experiences, and continued arcade sector innovation.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by variproducts/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization- Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, game hall segment is dominating the market and will show significant growth during the forecast period as well. Arcade machines in game halls are accessible to a wide range of people, making them a prominent segment in some urban areas. On the basis of region, North America is dominating the market, particularly in themore than half of the population were digital gamers.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 5.2 billion Growth Rate 4.1% Key Market Drivers

Availability of Customization and Innovation Advanced Technology in Gaming and Event Organizers Companies Profiled

BMI Gaming

Dream Arcades

Neo Legend

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE)

Bally Manufacturing

Stern Electronics Adrenaline Amusements

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market include,

In March 2023, Atari, the most recognisable brand in the entertainment sector, purchased a slew of historical arcade games, including the 1980s classics Berzerk and Frenzy. tari plans to increase digital and physical distribution of old titles, develop new games based on the IP, and investigate brand and merchandise alliances.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market growth include BMI Gaming, Dream Arcades, Neo Legend, Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE), Bally Manufacturing, Stern Electronics, and Adrenaline Amusements, among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market based on type, application and region



Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Upright Machine



Cocktail or Table Machine



Candy Machine



Deluxe Machine

Others

Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Game Hall



Supermarket

Others

Global Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market









Canada



Latin America Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market





Brazil





Mex



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Video Arcade Machine (Arcade Cabinet) Report:



What will be the market value of the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

What are the market drivers of the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

What are the key trends in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

Which is the leading region in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global video arcade machine (Arcade Cabinet) market?

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Semiconductor Microchip Thermal Management Technology Market - Global Semiconductor Microchip Thermal Management Technology Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market - Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Power Strip Market - Global Power Strip Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Market - Global Embedded Security Chips and Modules Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market - The Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Electroceramics Market - According to RationalStat analysis, the global electroceramics market value is expected to reach at US$ 10 billion by the end of 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Global IGBT Static SynchronCompensator Market - Global IGBT Static SynchronCompensator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Test Equipment and Manufacturing Equipment for Battery Market - Global Test Equipment and Manufacturing Equipment for Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Pulsed Laser Deposition Systems Market - Global Pulsed Laser Deposition Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Mini LED Market - Global Mini LED Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 85.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and theto support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Enterprise MLC Market

Global Ion Implantation Machine Market

Global Digital Alcohol Modules Market

Global Semiconductor Microchip Thermal Management Technology Market

Global Multi-turn Potentiometer Market

Global E-Paper Module Market

Global HVAC Actuator Market

Global Smart Card Market

Global Smart Battery Charger Market

Global Cryostat Market Global RF and Microwave Switches Market





Tags Video Arcade Machine Video Arcade Machine Market Video Arcade Arcade Cabmarket report Related Links