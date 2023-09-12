Aduro Clean Technologies Welcomes Eric Appelman As Chief Revenue Officer

The addition of Mr. Appelman to the executive team signifies Aduro's strategic move towards commercial engagement and strategic partnerships. Central to this effort is the Company's Customer Engagement Program. This initiative provides potential customers and stakeholders with early access to its HydrochemolyticTM technology with the intention of building long-term relationships, tailoring solutions to specific plastic challenges, and solidifying a potential commercial pipeline of projects.

Mr. Appelman is a seasoned chemical engineer who boasts an impressive 35-year career across diverse relevant sectors and multinational corporations. His journey started at Unilever, initially working on the optimization of edible oil processing, and subsequently moving to Unilever's chemicals division to pursue customer-facing roles in a Business-to-Business setting, working in varitechnical-commercial roles working with renewable chemicals across a wide range of industries. Subsequently, Mr. Appelman became Technical Director for Marine and Protective Coatings at Sigma Coatings, Europe's second-largest paint company at that time, followed by the role of Executive Vice President at Perstorp, a Swedish chemical multinational, where he was accountable for the company's innovation, market development, and corporate strategy. Eric has also contributed his expertise to varistartups in non-executive capacities.

In his most recent capacity, Mr. Appelman held the position of Business Development Director and Chief Technology Officer at Brightlands Chemelot Camin the Netherlands. This camhas transformed into a hub for over 100 diverse companies, each committed to innovating sustainable processes and products within the chemical industry, including areas like mechanical and chemical recycling.

Throughout his six-year tenure at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus, Mr. Appelman has been at the forefront of innovation. He has seen hundreds of potential solutions to process waste plastics, including Aduro's HydrochemolyticTM technology which instantly captivated his interest. His profound understanding of the waste plastic industry, combined with his insights into customer needs and the ever-evolving sector dynamics, positions him as a pivotal addition to Aduro, seamlessly aligning with Aduro's vision and goals.

Mr. Appelman is located in the Netherlands and his appointment comes at an opportune time as Aduro embarks on its European expansion. His exceptional and intimate understanding of the European market will be advantagein gaining direct access to key service providers, European grants, strategic partners, and research collaborators.

"I am honored to join Aduro Clean Technologies, a company that aims to revolutionize the recycling industry with its HydrochemolyticTM technology," said Mr. Appelman.“In 35 years in the chemical industry and during six eventful years at Brightlands Chemelot Campus, I find it a privilege to work with my original chemical engineering training to help reduce greenhouse gases, waste, and consumption of limited resources. I have seen many great concepts, companies, and teams stand up to this challenge and Aduro is one of the most exciting!”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Eric to the Aduro family," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies.“Eric joins Aduro at a pivotal time of our journey as we foon our customer and stakeholder engagement program; his leadership and expertise add significant value to the executive team and align seamlessly with the Company's strategic objectives in Europe and globally. He will also be supported by the excellent Research, Operations, and Executive teams, all very keen to continue to develop, demonstrate, and implement Aduro's technology platform across the globe.”

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted (the“ Grant ”) an aggregate of 750,000 stock options (each, an“ Option ”) to purchase up to 750,000 common shares of the Company to certain officers, and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's OmniEquity Incentive Plan (the“ Plan ”). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of Grant at a price of $1.09 per common share. The Options will vest on a monthly basis over a period of two years from the date of Grant. Additionally, 150,000 restricted share units (“ R”) of the Company have been awarded (the“ Award ”) to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Plan. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. All of the Rwill vest immediately upon the date of Award.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, all 750,000 of the Options, the common shares underlying such Options, 150,000 RSUs, and the common shares underlying such RSUs, are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

None of the securities acquired in the Grant or Award will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ 1933 Act ”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.