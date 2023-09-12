Hookipa Announces Grant Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenaviplatform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent seridisease. HOOKIPA's replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA's pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavi16-positive cancers, prostate cancers, and other undisclosed programs. HOOKIPA is collaborating with Roche on an arenaviral immunotherapeutic for KRAS-mutated cancers. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

