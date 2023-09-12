Citizant Chosen As Honoree In Orangeslices' 2024 Elev8govcon Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Citizant: Data & IT Modernization Solution for Federal Agencies
The 2024 Elev8GovCon Awards are Hosted by Orangeslices.ai
Citizant has been chosen as an Elev8GovCon Awards Honoree
2nd annual awards recognize successful investments in people, culture, and sustainability The entire Citizant team is committed to building a differentiated, human-centric culture that is attractive and highly desired by employees, partners, and our federal customers.” - Alba M. AlemánCHANTILLY, VA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Citizant , a leader in innovative federal data strategies and DevSecOps automation solutions, has been selected as an honoree in OrangeSlices' 2024 Elev8GovCon Awards .
OrangeSlices.ai is a market intelligence firm that is democratizing data and disrupting the GovCon competitive intelligence market. They established the Elev8GovCon Awards in 2022 to recognize companies that demonstrate outstanding results in eight core characteristics that result in higher levels of employee and customer engagement and loyalty, which translate into higher growth and profits.
The evaluated characteristics include:
.Good Partner – providing support, mentorship, and engagement; collaborating to build a unified team for successful customer delivery
.Growing Your Talent – focusing on what is best for the individual
.Philanthropy – employee-driven efforts to address needs across the world and in local communities
.Exemplify Innovation – surpassing the staquo by doing more and doing better
.Industry Engagement – mentorship, giving of time or services, sharing intel, and giving back
.Inclusive and Diverse – ensuring all voices are heard and combining all personalities for the betterment of everyone involved
.Sustainability Practices – demonstrating shared responsibility, identifying ways to #dobetter for themselves and government customers
.Investment for the Sake of Betterment – backing up their commitment to improve the work environment and experience for internal teams and customer-delivery capabilities
“Citizant is especially honored to be chosen for the Elev8GovCon Awards because they recognize the success that results from a long-term foon people-centric values,” said Alba M. Alemán, Citizant's CEO.“The entire Citizant team is committed to building a differentiated, human-centric culture that is attractive and highly desired by employees, partners, and our federal customers. Companies that invest in people, worthy causes, and operational sustainability always succeed in ways that matter.”
“The Federal GovCon sector continues to be one of the most complex and competitive marketplaces in the world,” said David Blackburn, CEO of OrangeSlices.ai.“The consistent and long-term winners of today and tomorrow are those companies that understand they must not only bring to the table efficient and effective solutions, but also a corporate culture that demonstrates their own excellence, making them a beacon for talent, for partners, and for clients.”
About Citizant
Citizant, Inc. has been providing professional IT and business consulting services exclusively to federal government agencies for 24 years. The Company has a strong reputation for its differentiated, value‐added capabilities and thought leadership supporting Federal Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs). Citizant specializes in enterprise data management and data strategy, as well as Agile application development and DevSecOps automation. As a mature small business, Citizant has a robust corporate infrastructure and has carefully nurtured an employee‐focused culture that helps attract, engage, and retain professionals at all levels. Citizant's Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC Version 2.0. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with nearly 200 employees supporting government customers in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. Learn more about Citizant at citizantand follow Citizant on LinkedIn.
About OrangeSlices.ai
OrangeSlices AI. Playful Name. Seriabout Democratizing Data and Disrupting the GovCon Competitive Intelligence Market. The core mission for OS AI is to identify, share and create timely, actionable and responsible information and data products, tools and resources that 1) are accessible to all organizations and their teams, small to large; 2) will assist Federal government and Industry IT and consulting leaders to more effectively identify and engage with each other; and 3) shine a spotlight on those leaders and companies that are #doingitright. Learn more at OrangeSlices.ai.
