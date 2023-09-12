Target Technologies International Inc. Introduces Revolutionary New Infill

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII), announced today that the company has been named the exclusive distributor of NATURE'S INFILLTM. This American-grown, sustainable, high-performance infill is made from organic corn material and delivers benefits unsurpassed in the industry.

The product was created with safety in mind. As many parts of the world are experiencing prolonged periods

of extreme heat,

the corn-based infill

can reduce the surface temperature of the turf by up to 29°F through slow water evaporation. Additionally, its unique shape and composition provide

excellent shock

absorption and cushioning,

and

the

infill is

free

from

harmful

chemicals

and toxins making it an ideal choice for athletic fields, playgrounds, dog parks, and more.

While safety

is

paramount,

testing reflects

the

emphasis on

performance

of

NATURE'S

INFILL. This low maintenance infill tested highly successful in HIC, AAA and GMax performance testing along with silica sand and pad, while friability roller testing demonstrated durability and longevity.

John

B. Giraud, managing director of

TTII, commented "This is

a revolutionary infill

that

delivers on safety, performance, durability, and sustainability. When we recognized the multiple benefits of Nature's

Infill,

we

quickly

realized it

was

a game changer and

wanted

to

be

the

exclusive

distributor of this specialty infill product."



The grass has never been greener at Highland Elementary School in Visalia, CA.

The school project was featured in a recent article by the Visalia Times Delta where Nature's Infill was installed in their new synthetic turf field.

Click here for more information on this exciting project.

NATURE'S INFILL

ships in 40 lb.

bags

or

2,000 lb.

bulk

bags

to support the variety of landscape turf needs and distributed globally by TTII.



About Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII)

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia,

TTII is one of the artificial sports field industry's premium infill and related products suppliers. With more than 60 years of experience, TTII is recognized for innovation, quality products, logistics and a focus on environmentally conscious products.

and

testing reports

or visit

the company's

website at

call 888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620

or

email

[email protected].

TTII

is

a

wholly

owned

subsidiary

of The QUIKRETE Companies®.

