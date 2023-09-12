Target Technologies International Inc. Introduces Revolutionary New Infill

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cooling Plant-Based
Infill Has Arrived!
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII), announced today that the company has been named the exclusive distributor of NATURE'S INFILLTM. This American-grown, sustainable, high-performance infill is made from organic corn material and delivers benefits unsurpassed in the industry.
The product was created with safety in mind. As many parts of the world are experiencing prolonged periods
of extreme heat,
the corn-based infill
can reduce the surface temperature of the turf by up to 29°F through slow water evaporation. Additionally, its unique shape and composition provide
excellent shock
absorption and cushioning,
and
the
infill is
free
from
harmful
chemicals
and toxins making it an ideal choice for athletic fields, playgrounds, dog parks, and more.
While safety
is
paramount,
testing reflects
the
emphasis on
performance
of
NATURE'S
INFILL. This low maintenance infill tested highly successful in HIC, AAA and GMax performance testing along with silica sand and pad, while friability roller testing demonstrated durability and longevity.
John
B. Giraud, managing director of
TTII, commented "This is
a revolutionary infill
that
delivers on safety, performance, durability, and sustainability. When we recognized the multiple benefits of Nature's
Infill,
we
quickly
realized it
was
a game changer and
wanted
to
be
the
exclusive
distributor of this specialty infill product."
The grass has never been greener at Highland Elementary School in Visalia, CA.
The school project was featured in a recent article by the Visalia Times Delta where Nature's Infill was installed in their new synthetic turf field.
Click here for more information on this exciting project.
NATURE'S INFILL
ships in 40 lb.
bags
or
2,000 lb.
bulk
bags
to support the variety of landscape turf needs and distributed globally by TTII.
About Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII)
Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia,
TTII is one of the artificial sports field industry's premium infill and related products suppliers. With more than 60 years of experience, TTII is recognized for innovation, quality products, logistics and a foon environmentally consciproducts. For more information on the company and NATURE'S INFILL click here for specification sheets
and
testing reports
or visit
the company's
website at
call 888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620
or
email
[email protected].
TTII
is
a
wholly
owned
subsidiary
of The QUIKRETE Companies®.
SOURCE Target Technologies International Inc.