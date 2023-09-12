Tuesday, 12 September 2023 03:03 GMT

Global Otc Pediatric Healthcare Market Is Valued At Us$ 11 Billion In 2023 X Herald


9/12/2023 7:15:39 AM

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for OTC pediatric healthcare is expected to grow from its estimated value of US$ 11 billion in 2023 to US$ 18 billion by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, according to Fact.MR.

Over the next ten years, sales of pediatric dermatological OTC medications are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:

The need for early skin disease diagnosis and treatment in children is becoming more widely recognized, which is driving up demand for dermatology OTC pediatric medications worldwide.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Sanofi
  • Amway Corporation
  • Bayer AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The market's expansion is being impacted by rising demand for flavoured tablets. Due to the development in patient-centric approaches, pharmaceutical companies are promoting oral dose formulations. As a result, innovative and solid oral product forms such chewable tablets, effervescent tablets, lozenges, and orally disintegrating granules (ODGs) have become more and more common. Over the following years, it is anticipated that this would significantly increase demand for flavours in OTC medications.


There are new regulations governing flavoured medications. Excipients with several functions that are flexible, dispersible, and employed in paediatric formulations in liquid, solid, and oral forms have been created as a result. They are highly alluring to kids, babies, and toddlers as well. The rising demand for paediatric medications with added flavours is what is driving market expansion.

Category-wise Insights


Which Product Type is Generating the Most Revenue for Companies?

The market is segmented into gastrointestinal, dermatological, ENT, nutrition/vitamins, and other items based on product type.

Dermatology Currently, OTC paediatric medications make up 60% of the global market due to the rising incidence of skin illnesses in children.

Over the next few years, dermatology-related OTC paediatric medications are anticipated to continue dominating the market for OTC paediatric healthcare. Dermatology is a branch of medicine that focuses on the anatomy, diseases, and functions of the skin. The foof the speciality is on the skin, its appendages, and mucmembranes from a surgical and medical perspective.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Key Segments of OTC Pediatric Healthcare Industry Research

  • By Product Type :
    • Gastrointestinal
    • Dermatology
    • ENT
    • Nutrition/Vitamins
    • Other Products
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Drug Stores/Pharmacies
    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Modern Trade
    • Convenience Stores
    • Online Retailers
    • Other Channels
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa


Contact:


11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:

MENAFN12092023004660010643ID1107052317

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search