Global Otc Pediatric Healthcare Market Is Valued At Us$ 11 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Over the next ten years, sales of pediatric dermatological OTC medications are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The need for early skin disease diagnosis and treatment in children is becoming more widely recognized, which is driving up demand for dermatology OTC pediatric medications worldwide.

Key Companies Profiled



Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sanofi

Amway Corporation

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter & Gamble

Abbott Laboratories Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The market's expansion is being impacted by rising demand for flavoured tablets. Due to the development in patient-centric approaches, pharmaceutical companies are promoting oral dose formulations. As a result, innovative and solid oral product forms such chewable tablets, effervescent tablets, lozenges, and orally disintegrating granules (ODGs) have become more and more common. Over the following years, it is anticipated that this would significantly increase demand for flavours in OTC medications.





There are new regulations governing flavoured medications. Excipients with several functions that are flexible, dispersible, and employed in paediatric formulations in liquid, solid, and oral forms have been created as a result. They are highly alluring to kids, babies, and toddlers as well. The rising demand for paediatric medications with added flavours is what is driving market expansion.

Category-wise Insights





Which Product Type is Generating the Most Revenue for Companies?

The market is segmented into gastrointestinal, dermatological, ENT, nutrition/vitamins, and other items based on product type.

Dermatology Currently, OTC paediatric medications make up 60% of the global market due to the rising incidence of skin illnesses in children.

Over the next few years, dermatology-related OTC paediatric medications are anticipated to continue dominating the market for OTC paediatric healthcare. Dermatology is a branch of medicine that focuses on the anatomy, diseases, and functions of the skin. The foof the speciality is on the skin, its appendages, and mucmembranes from a surgical and medical perspective.

Key Segments of OTC Pediatric Healthcare Industry Research



By Product Type :



Gastrointestinal



Dermatology



ENT



Nutrition/Vitamins

Other Products

By Sales Channel :



Drug Stores/Pharmacies



Hospital Pharmacies



Modern Trade



Convenience Stores



Online Retailers

Other Channels

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa





