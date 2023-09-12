Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Worth A Valuation Of Us$ 990 Million In 2023 X Herald

Industrial vacuum cleaners work in the same way as regular cleaners, sucking in dust particles with suction caused by a motor spinning the fan into the dust bag attached to them. The key distinction is in the use of wet cleaning, as the industrial class provides options for water-based cleaning of flooring and other surfaces as well. Because of the greater amount of dust collected in industries, they are larger in size and motor capacity, allowing them to clean a broader area without requiring the disposal of their dust bags.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the industrial vacuum cleaner market is the rise in awareness about hygienic advantages and health concerns associated with the use of industrial vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, market advancements and innovative product releases have a favorable impact on the market. The industrial vacuum cleaners market experiences a positive influence due to rapid urbanization, lifestyle shifts, a surge in investments, and increased consumer spending.

Use of several industries, including chemicals, food and drinks, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and electronics accelerates market expansion. Automation implementation across numerindustries propels the market forward. The emergence of wet and dry industrial vacuum cleaners as well as an increase in demand for industrial vacuum cleaners for heavy-duty applications aids in market expansion. Furthermore, the increased use of concrete vacuum cleaners aids in market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global industrial vacuum cleaner market is valued at US$ 990 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for industrial vacuum cleaners is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 1.65 billion by the end of 2033.

In 2023, North America accounts for 39% of the global market share.

In 2022, canister vacuum cleaners dominated the market with a share of 25%. In 2022, heavy-duty applications accounted for 55% share of overall market revenue.

Market Competition

With the presence of variproviders, the global industrial vacuum cleaner market is escalating. The quickly changing technical environment is having a negative influence on the players, requiring them to constantly refresh their product portfolio.

The market is moderately fragmented, with a few large corporations regulating the competition. The intensity of the vendor pricing war is expected to stimulate product innovation over the next few years. The top players compete on quality, quantity, technology, services, and price.

In March 2022, ECOVACS, a prominent Chinese robotics company, unveiled its latest innovation the DEEBOT X1 OMNI. This robotic vacuum cleaner stands out for its incorporation of natural language processing technology, enabling direct command and speech interaction without the need for a separate smart device.

In the majority of regions, there is fierce competition in the industrial hoover cleaner market. Businesses are heavily investing in R&D to launch unique goods that meet the evolving needs of their customers. Businesses are concentrating on growing their distribution networks and channels in addition to developing new products to reach a wider market. In order to expand their distribution networks and enhance customer service, they are forging agreements with regional distributors and dealers.

Businesses are making an effort to stand out from the competition by developing innovative products, distribution systems, and client services. As the sector develops, businesses are using a variety of methods to stay competitive and meet the expanding needs of customers.

RGS Vacuum Systems with Energy Group-3D Printing Solutions established an additive manufacturing market for plastic and metal in March 2021. Energy Group, one of the leaders in technology and printing and the additive manufacturing business, has chosen RGS Vacuum Systems for its reliable and competent vacuum cleaners.

Key Companies Profiled



American Vacuum Company

Tennant Company

Nilfisk, Inc.

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

Hoover Commercial

Astol Cleantech Pvt. Ltd.

Kevac srl Delfin Industrial Vacuums

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (dry, wet & dry), product type (upright, canister, backpack), system type (portable, stationary), application (heavy duty, medium duty, explosion proof), industry (food & beverages, metalworking, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, building & construction), and power source (electric, single-phase, three-phase, pneumatic), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

