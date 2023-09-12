Azerbaijan Detains Man For Posting Tik Tok Fakes On Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Ministry of
Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan is taking measures against persons
who share fake information on social media regarding the
Azerbaijani Army and its servicemen, the press service of the
ministry told Trend .
According to the press service, during ongoing activities, the
police detained Parviz Ibrahimli (born in 1998), who, through fake
profiles on the Tik Tok platform, spread false information about
military operations and "losses" of the Azerbaijani Army.
The investigation has examined the purpose of the
publication.
Since the actions of the detainee contain signs of an
administrative offense, the materials collected about him have been
sent for consideration in court.
Earlier, the press center of the State Security Service of
Azerbaijan said that sharing videos related to the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces on social media entails serilegal liability.
The press center noted that in recent days, Telegram channels
associated with Armenian intelligence agencies have been posting
calls to share videos related to the Azerbaijani army's military
units, their locations, movements, combat and mobilization
readiness, weaponry, and military equipment.
"The State Security Service has taken these cases under control,
and necessary measures will be taken against individuals who
initiate similar actions. It's absolutely unacceptable to create
and share videos that seriously harm the national security and
defense capability of our country, contain information related to
the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and have state
secrets. We urge citizens to refrain from committing such actions,"
the press center pointed out.
"At the same time, the deliberate commitment of these unlawful
actions is subject to investigation on suspicion of committing
crimes related to the disclosure of state secrets and, in some
cases, state treason, which entails corresponding legal
consequences," the press center emphasized.
