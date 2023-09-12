Azerbaijan Detains Man For Posting Tik Tok Fakes On Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Ministry

According to the press service, during ongoing activities, the police detained Parviz Ibrahimli (born in 1998), who, through fake profiles on the Tik Tok platform, spread false information about military operations and "losses" of the Azerbaijani Army.

The investigation has examined the purpose of the publication.

Since the actions of the detainee contain signs of an administrative offense, the materials collected about him have been sent for consideration in court.

Earlier, the press center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said that sharing videos related to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on social media entails serilegal liability.

The press center noted that in recent days, Telegram channels associated with Armenian intelligence agencies have been posting calls to share videos related to the Azerbaijani army's military units, their locations, movements, combat and mobilization readiness, weaponry, and military equipment.

"The State Security Service has taken these cases under control, and necessary measures will be taken against individuals who initiate similar actions. It's absolutely unacceptable to create and share videos that seriously harm the national security and defense capability of our country, contain information related to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and have state secrets. We urge citizens to refrain from committing such actions," the press center pointed out.

"At the same time, the deliberate commitment of these unlawful actions is subject to investigation on suspicion of committing crimes related to the disclosure of state secrets and, in some cases, state treason, which entails corresponding legal consequences," the press center emphasized.

-