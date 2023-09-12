Azerbaijani Fm Meets With Director General Of Un Office In Geneva (Photo)

According to the ministry, the parties discussed variareas of cooperation between the UN office in Geneva and Azerbaijan, and Valovaya was briefed on the current situation in the region.

Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11, 2023.

He is scheduled to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council and hold meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations during the visit.

The minister also plans to take part in a number of events, including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN Office in Geneva.

During the visit, Bayramov has already met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.