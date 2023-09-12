Azerbaijani Fm Meets With Director General Of Un Office In Geneva (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Director-General of
the UN Office in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
According to the ministry, the parties discussed variareas
of cooperation between the UN office in Geneva and Azerbaijan, and
Valovaya was briefed on the current situation in the region.
Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11,
2023.
He is scheduled to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human
Rights Council and hold meetings with the heads of a number of
international organizations during the visit.
The minister also plans to take part in a number of events,
including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN
Office in Geneva.
During the visit, Bayramov has already met with President of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric
Egger.
