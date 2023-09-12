Tuesday, 12 September 2023 03:02 GMT

Azerbaijani Fm Meets With Director General Of Un Office In Geneva (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed variareas of cooperation between the UN office in Geneva and Azerbaijan, and Valovaya was briefed on the current situation in the region.

Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11, 2023.

He is scheduled to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council and hold meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations during the visit.

The minister also plans to take part in a number of events, including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN Office in Geneva.

