Combat Duty And Complete Support In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands Organized At Top Level (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The necessary
measures are continued in the comprehensive provision of the
Azerbaijan Army Units, the organization of troops' service, as well
as the further improvement of the social and living conditions of
the military personnel, Trend reports
via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
In the units stationed in the liberated territories, troops'
service and whole-day combat duty are organized in an intensive
working mode in accordance with the daily routine.
The military personnel are informed about safety instructions
and involved in regular classes that are held to maintain their
combat and moral-psychological training at a high level. In their
leisure time, the servicemen are informed about the internal and
external socio-political situation.
The military personnel are provided with seasonal clothing and
uninterrupted fresh, high-calorie hot meals.
The Azerbaijan Army's servicemen are ready and capable of
suppressing any possible provocation.
