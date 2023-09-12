Combat Duty And Complete Support In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands Organized At Top Level (Video)

In the units stationed in the liberated territories, troops' service and whole-day combat duty are organized in an intensive working mode in accordance with the daily routine.

The military personnel are informed about safety instructions and involved in regular classes that are held to maintain their combat and moral-psychological training at a high level. In their leisure time, the servicemen are informed about the internal and external socio-political situation.

The military personnel are provided with seasonal clothing and uninterrupted fresh, high-calorie hot meals.

The Azerbaijan Army's servicemen are ready and capable of suppressing any possible provocation.