Azerbaijan Football Federations Association Issues Statement On Armenia's Provocation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Association
of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has issued a statement
in connection with the incident in the Euro 2024 qualifying match
between the national teams of Armenia and Croatia, Trend reports.
AFFA strongly condemns the demonstration of the separatist
regime's "flag" inside the stadium in the 35th minute of the
Armenia-Croatia match held on September 11, 2023, within the Euro
2024 qualifying stage and calls on the Armenian Football Federation
to take measures to stop such actions, which infringe on the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan
Republic.
"We also state that this is not the first time something like
this has been committed. We have filed and will continue to file
our complaints with UEFA and other structures against all kinds of
actions aimed at using soccer as a political tool, and we hope that
UEFA will make a fair decision on this issue. Once again, we
emphasize that sports games should not be a tool for political
action," the association said.
It should be noted that in the Euro-2024 qualifying match
between the national teams of Armenia and Croatia, the Armenian
side raised the "flag" of the separatist regime on the pitch with
the help of a drone.
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107052307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.