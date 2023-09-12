Powerful Explosion Rings Out In Crimea - Reports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Krasnoperekopsk district in temporarily occupied Crimea, a powerful explosion was heard, while the invaders deployed their helicopters in the area.
This was reported by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform saw.
"What was that explosion southwest of Krasnoperekopsk?" the posting reads. Read also: GUR posts images from successful offshore rig raid
It is noted that a powerful blast was heard near the villages of Novopavlivka, Dolinka, Bratske, Voinka, Novomykolaivka, and Orlovske of the Krasnoperekopsk district.
It is also noted that military helicopters were spotted over Krasnoperekopsk.
