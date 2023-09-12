Valiant Residential Reaches Milestone Acheivement Of 30,000 Multifamily Units Under Management In Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Valiant Residential, a leading name in the multifamily property management industry, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its company history. The company has now successfully reached the landmark of managing 30,000 multifamily units across the state of Texas.

Valiant Residential maintains a steadfast commitment to a regionally tailored approach to property management, aimed at establishing a profound and enduring impact. Remaining loyal to the markets in which they possess the greatest expertise has consistently yielded favorable outcomes, bolstering team member retention, resident satisfaction, and client success. This unwavering dedication has also resulted in a steady accumulation of accolades, including year over year recognition on Inc 5000 and Best Places to Work in Multifamily lists, along with regional and national rankings on Top Workplaces.

Valiant Residential's operational strength has been a key driver in achieving this remarkable feat. The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to efficiently manage and enhance the value of multifamily properties. Their commitment to providing top-notch services, coupled with their deep knowledge of the regional market, has contributed significantly to their growth.

"Preserving our regionally oriented approach has proven indispensable as we navigate shifts in the market cycle. This strategy enablesto achieve the necessary scale for competitiveness while retaining the agility to remain deeply attuned to the day-to-day nuances of our operations. As I often emphasize, we combine institutional expertise with a personalized, boutique-style service approach," states Tanya Morales, Vice President of Operations.

"This achievement marks a significant and momentmilestone as we celebrate reaching 30,000 units in the vibrant Texas market. During a period when many firms opt for growth through acquisitions or mergers, we take great satisfaction in our sustained, organic expansion. Presently, our Class A segment is experiencing a surge in growth, a reflection of the increasing recognition of our operational controllables. This accomplishment underscores both the dedication of our Valiant Residential team and the remarkable success achieved by our esteemed clients," states Todd Parks, Vice President of Client Services.

As Valiant Residential looks ahead to the future, its growth trajectory remains strong. The company's dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and commitment to its clients sets the stage for continued success.

About Valiant Residential