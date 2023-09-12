Celebrating Wedding Bliss With Canine Companions In Geelong

Leopold, Victoria Sep 12, 2023 (Issuewire)

As couples search for unique ways to personalise their wedding day, many in the Geelong region are including their most loyal companions - their dogs. King's K9 Dog Training has recognised this love and introduced a specialised Wedding Training Package, ensuring that the four-legged best friend can seamlessly be part of these joyoccasions.

The Pet-Friendly Wedding Report by Rovershows that 81% of pet guardians are currently engaged or expecting to be soon and plan to include their pets in their wedding or union.

This growing trend has spurred King's K9 Dog Training to curate a comprehensive package to help canine companions embrace the festivities without feeling overwhelmed. Beyond teaching them to interact gracefully with crowds, they're trained to prevent unwanted behaviours and even play specific roles like the endearing ring bearer. The King's K9 expert trainer Susie ensures that when the dog walks down the aisle, it does so with impeccable behavior that delights all.

Furthermore, realising that the wedding day logistics can be daunting, King's K9 has incorporated a transportation service to safely and stylishly ferry dogs, allowing couples to remain focused on their celebration.

Couples in Geelong, Surf Coast, Bellarine, and Golden Plains now have the option to integrate their canine companions into their weddings, making memories that truly highlight the bond of love that extends beyond just the human members of their family.

Susie, founder of King's K9 Dog Training, says, "It is so important that couples have the opportunity to share their special day with their dogs, and we understand the logistics and what it takes to help make this happen!"

For those looking to weave this tale of love, friendship, and unforgettable memories with their four-legged friends, King's K9 Dog Training in Geelong is the answer. Contact Susie at or 0492 906 462 for further details.