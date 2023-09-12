Saudi Arabia Expresses Solidarity With Libya After Deadly Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia On Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of Libya after the deadly floods in the eastern city of Derna, Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims, voicing hopes that all individuals reported missing from the floods will be found and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
According to authorities in Libya, more than 2,000 people were killed and thousands more were missing after a massive flood ripped through the city of Derna following a heavy storm and rain. (end)
