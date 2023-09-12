Putin Declares His Term To Hold Peace Talks With Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged Ukraine to rescind its decisions that prohibit holding negotiations with Moscow as a condition to begin peace talks.
Putin, during deliberations of the "Eastern Economic Forum," held in Vladivostok and aired by the Russian television, said the Ukrainians should directly declare desire to hold negotiations and remove all hurdles on such path, namely the Ukrainian president's decree banning the holding of such discussions.
Elaborating, Putin played down significance of Ukraine's much-trumpeted counter offensive, indicating that his forces killed 71,000 Ukrainian troops and knocked out 543 tanks as well as thousands of other military pieces in the military engagements launched as part of the retaliatory operation.
Eying with doubt the gestures about the intention to sit at the negotiating table, Putin expressed his belief that the American side sought to buy time for Kyiv to compensate the Ukrainians' losses in hardware and human resources. He further assailed as a "crime" Washington's fresh decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs and enriched uranium.
Moreover, Washington's decision to arm Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets will lead to prolonging the war, he added. (end)
