Wam Director: Sharjah's World Media Seminar Discusses Sustainability Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Muthen
SHARJAH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) Mohammad Al-Rayssi underlined on Tuesday the importance of the World Media Seminar in Sharjah as an ideal opportunity to enhance international interaction discussing the most prominent sustainability issues and challenges with the participation of several experts and media professionals from around the world.
In an interview with KUNA Tuesday, he said, on the launch of the World Media Seminar, which is held prior to the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2023 at Expo Centre Sharjah tomorrow, Wednesday, that the seminar highlights the most vital media topics, practices, opportunities, and challenges in connection to sustainability and environmental issues.
The seminar is also an ideal opportunity to raise issues of climate change, food security, green economy concepts, and other issues linked to the varimedia fields of journalism, radio, television, digital, and artificial intelligence, he explained.
The launch of the first edition of the World Media Seminar in a strategic partnership between WAM and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) comes within the framework of institutional responsibility towards enhancing cooperation and providing a new discussion platform that addresses the most crucial contemporary topics that require raising awareness about them, he stated.
WAM has over 120 strategic partners from varicontinents of the world, representing news agencies, daily newspapers, weekly magazines, radio and television channels, and digital platforms, he mentioned.
International speakers representing over 10 countries worldwide participated in the seminar, and their participation is in the form of keynote speeches, discussion sessions, or interactive dialogues to talk about vital topics in formulating news content and creating media materials connected to the topics of environmental sustainability and climate change.
It is worth noting that the seminar falls within IGCF's activities, which will be launched at the Expo Centre Sharjah entitled "Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth," and brings together a group of experts and participants to elucidate the reality of media in the current era, the requirements of future media, and the importance of investing in media.
IGCF hosts all those interested in issues of sustainability, cybersecurity, the Arabic language, and media, to learn about the opinions and experiences of the most prominent experts in these fields and to discuss their current challenges and future, in four specialized forums that present 19 events, organized by the forum in partnership with international and local institutions and organizations. (end)
