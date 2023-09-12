Russia Proposes Visa-Exemption For Several Countries Including Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Tuesday that his country suggested visa-exemption for several countries including Kuwait.
Russian News Agency (TASS) quoted Reshetnikov during the Eastern Economic Forum, held in Vladivostok, as saying that Russia was proposing the scheme for citizens of Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.
He added that Russia is looking to increase tourist exchange with said countries as they are working towards establishing a visa-free tourism system with countries of the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Russian Vedomosti newspaper quoted head of the Association of tour operators of Russia (ATOR) Artur as saying that cancelling the tourism von these countries is of great importance as it opens up new horizons for developing tourism in Russia. (end)
