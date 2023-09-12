Official: Libya Floods Claim 3,000 Lives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Raging floods have claimed 3,000 lives and thousands have gone missing amid the vast damage and destruction in the east of the nation, said the minister of health in the parliament-designated government, Othman Abduljelil, on Tuesday.
Abduljelil, in remarks broadcast by the Libyan television channel, "Al-Masar," expected the number of missing people due to the ranging waters to swell to 100,000.
Conditions in the city of Dernah in particular are quite tragic and the count of the casualties is proceeding, he said, appealing to friendly states to help in the rescue operations in the mountainregions.
A hurricane hit eastern Libya on Sunday causing floods and heavy rainfalls that swamped and swept away whole residential areas. (end)
