Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Trends Analysis By Type And Application: Forecast, 2023-2030

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market was valued at US$ 48 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Automatic mechanical watches, often known as "automatic watches" or "automatics," are timepieces that employ mechanical movements to maintain time rather than batteries or electronic components, as do quartz clocks. These timepieces are renowned for their skill, precision, and the creativity of their mechanical movements. The mechanical complexity of automatic watches excites certain people. Those interested in mechanical engineering may be drawn to the visible gears, springs, and escapement mechanisms. Effective marketing and branding efforts by watchmakers and premium brands contribute to the creation of desire and demand for automatic watches. Celebrities and influencers frequently recommend these products, increasing their appeal.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global automatic mechanical watches market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, price range, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global automatic mechanical watches market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by variproducts/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global automatic mechanical watches market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

On the basis of product, quartz watch segment is expected to dominate the global automatic mechanical watches market. They have much more aesthetic features which help in driving the market.

On the basis of price range, low-priced sector dominates the market because its features are incredibly versatile for the price point at which they are given. On the basis of distribution channel, the retail store segment holds the majority of the market share as retail stores allow consumers to physically inspect the watch before purchasing.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 48 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 73.7 billion Growth Rate 5.5% Key Market Drivers

Availability of High-quality Automatic Watches Resurgence of Interest in Vintage and Retro Styles Companies Profiled

Rolex

PatekPhilippe

OMEGA

Longines

Breguet

Cartier

Tissot Mido

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global automatic mechanical watches market include,

In September 2021, In India, Fossil has unveiled its new Gen 6 smartwatch. According to the fashion watch and accessories manufacturer, "fashion watches" drive a pricing bracket, which is where the Gen 6 smartwatch falls in.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automatic mechanical watches market growth include Rolex, PatekPhilippe, OMEGA, Longines, Breguet, Cartier, Tissot, and Mido, among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the global automatic mechanical watches market based on product, price range, distribution channel and region



Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product



Quartz

Digital

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Price Range



Low Range



Mid Range

Luxury

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel



Online Stores

Retail Stores

Global Automatic Mechanical Watches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Automatic Mechanical Watches Market









Canada



Latin America Automatic Mechanical Watches Market





Brazil





Mex



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Automatic Mechanical Watches Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Automatic Mechanical Watches Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Automatic Mechanical Watches Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Automatic Mechanical Watches Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Automatic Mechanical Watches Report:



What will be the market value of the global automatic mechanical watches market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global automatic mechanical watches market?

What are the market drivers of the global automatic mechanical watches market?

What are the key trends in the global automatic mechanical watches market?

Which is the leading region in the global automatic mechanical watches market?

What are the major companies operating in the global automatic mechanical watches market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global automatic mechanical watches market?

