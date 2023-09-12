St. Bernard Hospital Accepts In-Kind Donation Of Surfacide's State-Of-The-Art Uv-C Disinfection Technology

Just as the hospital kicks-off special activities for Environmental Services Week, Surfacide will donate their Helios® Disinfection system – a trio of light-emitting robots that significantly reduce microorganisms on colonized hard surfaces using chemical-free UV-C energy. The equipment is valued at $100,000.

St. Bernard Hospital will now be amongst top hospitals in Illinois including Northwestern University Hospital and University of Chicago Medicine using the Surfacide Helios® System and the only safetyhospital in the state to use the equipment.

The multiple emitter system will be deployed across key units throughout the hospital including the Emergency Department, Pharmacy, ICU and OR units. St. Bernard Hospital staff are currently undergoing training on proper use of the equipment.

“We are incredibly inspired by St. Bernard's commitment to patient safety and their journey to achieve an A rating by LeapFrog” said Gunner Lyslo, Founder and CEO of Surfacide.“We feel strongly that all patients deserve the same standards of safety and care regardless of their economic circumstances. It is our delight to provide this critical investment to an institution where our technology's impact will go far.”

The Surfacide technology donation comes during a pivotal time in St. Bernard Hospital's patient safety journey as it has worked to improve its patient safety rating by the Leapfrog Hospital Grades Survey from an 'F' to an 'A' over the past three years.

“We are proud that our patient safety efforts are being recognized in the heathcare community,” said Michael Richardson, St. Bernard's Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer.“We are grateful for Surfacide's donation and look forward to using the technology throughout our hospital as we continue to make improvements to our care.”

About St. Bernard Hospital

St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center has served the Englewood community and Chicago's South Side since 1904. The hospital has 174 licensed beds and offers primary and specialty care, behavioral health services, dental care, imaging and rehabilitation among its services. Our mission callsto care for the sick and promote the health of the residents in the community while witnessing the Christian values of respect, dignity, caring and compassion for all persons. For more information about St. Bernard Hospital, please visit .

About Surfacide

Founded in 2010, Surfacide is a UV technology and infection solutions company producing scientifically proven, hospital-grade UV devices. Surfacide's award-winning Helios® System is the world's only patented, triple emitter 'robotic' UV-C light solution to rapidly reduce bioburden and microorganisms. A trusted partner in infection prevention, Surfacide has been deployed in over 1000 leading hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. Surfacide LLC is proud to be American-made and manufactured in Waukesha, WI. Visit the Surfacide websit to learn more or contact one of our professional support specialists at (844)-390-3538.

