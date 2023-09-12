Digital Media Solutions Acquires Clickdealer: A Remarkable 11-Year Journey To Affiliate Marketing Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The ClickDealer team has built bridges with global partners, achieved results and got acquired inspite of war, covid and other challenges "How to turn around after a catastrophe and get acquired in less than a year," - invest in people. Create a team that sticks together through any storm, and it will make it through.” - Taras, CEO of ClickDealerKYIV, UKRAINE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ClickDealer announced a noteworthy achievement in its corporate history. Digital Media Solutions, a leading entity in digital marketing, has successfully acquired ClickDealer's assets in a substantial transaction valued at $40 million. This acquisition, finalized in early March, serves as a testament to ClickDealer's progression from modest beginnings to a global affiliate marketing leader, despite encountering formidable obstacles.
Founded in 2012 as a modest affiliate network with a primary foon the dating vertical, ClickDealer initially operated from a single office in Ukraine.
In response to the ever-evolving affiliate marketing landscape, ClickDealer swiftly diversified its operations to mitigate potential threats to its sustainability. By strategically recruiting professionals with extensive networks and expertise across varimarkets including the US, APAC, LATAM, and Europe, ClickDealer executed a successful strategy that not only expanded its verticals but also led to the establishment of key international offices.
In 2018, ClickDealer faced a pivotal decision: whether to rely on third-party software or develop its proprietary platform. Opting for the latter, the company assembled an in-house team to address server issues, introduce innovations, and foster growth. The resulting platform, characterized by its speed and autonomy, set ClickDealer apart, showcasing both its growth and technological prowess. The dedicated team continued to develop tools that enhanced the company's services.
The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges to every sector, including affiliate marketing. For ClickDealer, this translated into a loss of the travel vertical but a surge in e-commerce. Furthermore, the pandemic ushered in common challenges such as remote work or restricted travel. However, the most significant setback for ClickDealer's operations occurred with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While ClickDealer operated on a global scale, its roots in Ukraine meant that its offices, including key executives, were operating in a conflict zone.
Of particular significance was ClickDealer's strategic foray into the Russian market over several years, marked by industry sponsorships, partnerships, and campaigns. The recent military mobilization prompted the company to make the decision to cease operations in Russia. In response, ClickDealer established an office in Warsaw to accommodate employees who had relocated from Ukraine, while the majority of the Ukrainian team opted to work remotely from their home country.
The company adapted to these challenging circumstances. Leveraging the diverse assets it had amassed over a decade, ClickDealer refocused its efforts on theand European markets. Investments in e-commerce, smartlink technology, pay-per-call, iGaming, and lead generation verticals yielded impressive results, ultimately leading to Digital Media Solutions' acquisition of ClickDealer's assets for a substantial $40 million.
Reflecting on ClickDealer's remarkable 11-year journey and recent acquisition, their ability to thrive under pressure can be attributed to diversification, adaptability, and the dedication of exceptional teams. ClickDealer achieved success by identifying industry trends, accumulating valuable resources, and executing strategies with precision. Crucial to their success were the teams that fostered partnerships, drove platform evolution, and demonstrated resilience during challenging times. The key takeaway from ClickDealer's journey is the importance of investing in people, as a united and capable team is the bedrock of resilience. ClickDealer's path underscores the values of persistence, strategic acumen, and unwavering team commitment as the driving forces behind success, highlighting that challenges can be transformed into opportunities for growth with the right approach.
