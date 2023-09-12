Avanos Medical, Inc. To Present At The Cl King Annual Best Ideas Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS ) today announced that
Michael Greiner, senior vice president, chief financial officer, and chief transformation officer will participate in a fireside chat at CL King's virtual 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023
on Mon., Sept. 18
at approximately
8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the
Investors section
of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.
