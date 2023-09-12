Pss Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Myesha Pugh As Senior Director Of People Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Myesha Pugh, MBA, SHRM is the new Senior Director of People Operations at PSS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- PSS, a 60-year-old multi-service agency with a mission to help older New Yorkers thrive, has appointed Myesha Pugh, MBA, SHRM, as its new Senior Director of People Operations. She will oversee Human Resource functions for staff and volunteers.
A resident of Brooklyn, Pugh arrives at PSS from The New York Foundling, where she served nearly 10 years in a variety of senior leadership roles, most recently as Senior Human Resources Business Partner.
"I am thrilled to be joining PSS because it is a well-established and growing non-profit agency whose values align well with my passions to effect positive change in the lives of both individuals and organizations,” she says.
“PSS will benefit greatly from Myesha Pugh's demonstrated strength and experience working as a human resources and people strategist who has consistently driven organizational excellence,” says Rimas Jasin, Executive Director of PSS.“We will especially benefit from her leadership in the areas of people development, talent outreach, and HR operations.”
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Pugh has volunteered her human services expertise to agencies such as Jewish Family Services and the Boys and Girls Club, leveraging her leadership prowess to effect positive change.
Pugh earned her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and went on to complete her MBA at Franklin University, also in Ohio.
About PSS:
PSS was founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community. Today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has approximately 80 dedicated staff and over 200 committed volunteers and interns. With a $10.6+ million annual budget, the organization serves the community through: ten community centers for older adults offering free technology instruction and onsite social workers; PSS Circle of Care , providing families struggling to care for someone who is frail, chronically ill or has Alzheimer's disease or other dementia, with caregiver and kinship family support programs; two residences, including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising children; PSS Life! University, its community education program; and Coming of Age , which inspires adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose. Visit pssusa
