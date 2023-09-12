Global Residential Energy Storage Market Is Valued At Us$ 12.2 Billion In 2023 X Herald

The switch from fossil fuel-based power generation to renewable energy generation depends heavily on energy storage. Many rich countries are transitioning from an energy system that is fuelled by concentrated fossil fuel generation that can always be used to meet energy demand to one that is dominated by renewable energy sources.

Residential energy storage is the use of batteries or other energy storage devices in homes to store excess electricity generated by renewable energy sources like solar panels and wind turbines or from the grid during off-peak hours. This stored energy can be utilised when there is a larger demand for power or when renewable energy sources are not actively providing energy.

Due to growing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many homes are looking for cleaner and more sustainable energy options. Energy storage systems are increasingly in demand as the use of solar panels in residential structures, in order to store any excess solar energy produced during the hours of sunshine for later use.

Country-wise Insights

What Makes the United States a Highly Profitable Market for Residential Energy Storage Providers?

Significant technology companies are making investments in energy storage technologies, and government backing for research projects aimed at scaling up household energy storage systems is increasing. This development is considerably boosting market expansion in this area by ensuring renewable electricity and minimising environmental effect.

For instance, on September 23, 2021, theDepartment of Energy (DOE) announced financing of US$17.9 million for four R&D projects aimed at enhancing domestic production of flow batteries and long-duration storage systems. This money is anticipated to contribute to the Biden Administration's objective of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by helping to provide the resources required to expand the system with new and renewable energy sources, offer affordable electricity to underserved areas, and do so.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global residential energy storage market is valued at US$ 12.2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for residential energy storage systems is projected to increase at a CAGR of 22% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 90 billion by the end of 2033.

The United States market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2023.

During the forecast period (2023 to 2033), the market in Germany is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 20%. The market in China is set to expand at a CAGR of 26% over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



BYD Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Saft Groupe

Sonnen GmbH Panasonic Corporation

Market Competition

The household energy storage market is highly fragmented, with a small number of significant businesses dominating the market. To create and keep a commanding lead in the quickly expanding sector, businesses are concentrating on strategic developments in new nations and research and development programmes to build improved domestic energy storage systems.

Enphase Energy and Swell Energy recently partnered to create a collaborative initiative. As a result, Enphase Energy Systems, equipped with IQTM Microinverters and IQTM Batteries, has been integrated into Swell's distributed, virtual power plant (VPP) efforts. This collaboration began in February 2022 and is operational in California, New York, and Hawaii.

Key Segments of Residential Energy Storage Industry Research Report



By Power Rating:



3 to 6 KW

7 to 10 KW

By Technology:



Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

By Ownership:



Customer-owned



Utility-owned

Third-party-owned

By Connectivity Type:



On-grid

Off-grid

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global residential energy storage market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on power rating (3 to 6 KW, 7 to 10 KW), technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion), ownership (customer-owned, utility-owned, third-party-owned), and connectivity type (on-grid, off-grid), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

