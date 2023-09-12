Gas Chromatography Market Is Forecasted To Reach Us$ 3.7 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Energy storage is crucial for the transition away from fossil fuel-based power generation towards renewable energy generation. Many wealthy nations are making the switch to an energy system that is predominately powered by renewable energy sources from one that is powered by concentrated fossil fuel generation that can always be used to fulfil energy demand.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The growing use of chromatography tests in drug approval processes and rising concerns over food safety will both boost the market for gas chromatography. The report predicted that over the following 10 years, the market will grow as more manufacturing and industrial sectors used hyphenated chromatography techniques including gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GC-MS).

Due to the increasing use of gas chromatography in drug discovery and development, there is an increase in demand for gas chromatography products, particularly within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Consequently, the demand will be fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and higher investments in the construction of healthcare infrastructure.

By 2032, North America will contribute for almost 40% of global revenue in the gas chromatography market, dominating it regionally. The need for gas chromatography in the region is being driven by growing research activity and increased chromatography technique utilisation, particularly in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors.

Key Takeaways:



Based on product, the consumables & accessories segment is expected to dominate the global gas chromatography market during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for more than 40% of global gas chromatography market share by the end of the period (2032).

Asia Pacific gas chromatography market is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate during the next decade. With rising prevalence of chronic and infectidiseases, the U.S. gas chromatography market is set to witness steady growth during the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:

· Demand is probably going to increase over the anticipated period due to increased use of gas chromatography in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

· This expansion will be aided by the expanding usage of hyphenated chromatography techniques like gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GC-MS).





· Over the next 10 years, rising demand for portable gas chromatography devices will increase sales.

Restraints:



High cost of the gas chromatography apparais expected to restrain the growth of the market. The shortage of experienced professionals may stymie the expansion of the gas chromatography market during the projected period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions



Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the gas chromatography market are concentrating on research and development for introducing new gas chromatography-based products and accessories to increase their sales and solidify their position in the market.

For instance,



In June 2022, PerkinElmer, Inc. introduced the GC 2400 Platform, a modern, automated gas chromatography (GC), headspace sampler, and GC/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) system designed to assist lab teams in simplifying lab operations, achieving more exact findings, and performing more flexible monitoring.

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new line of gas chromatography (GC) and GC-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) equipment with cutting-edge technology and software. In 2019, Agilent launched the 990 Micro GC System. The system is intended to track calorific value and odorant levels in natural gas. It is a light and durable system that may be utilized in laboratories.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



Agilent Technologies

DANI Instruments S.p.A

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

LCorporation

Perkin Elmer Inc. Danaher Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Gas Chromatography Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global gas chromatography market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of gas chromatography through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:



Instruments



Systems



Auto-samplers



Fraction collectors

Detectors

Consumables & Accessories



Columns & Accessories



Fittings & Tubing



Auto-sampler Accessories



Flow Management & Pressure Regulator Accessories

Others

Reagents



Analytical Gas Chromatography Reagents Bioprocess Gas Chromatography Reagents

By End User:



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Environmental Agencies

Hospitals & Clinics Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Gas Chromatography Market Report



What is the projected value of the gas chromatography market in 2022?

At what rate will the global gas chromatography market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the gas chromatography market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global gas chromatography market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the gas chromatography market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the gas chromatography market during the forecast period?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: