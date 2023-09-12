Dsv, 1055 - Share Buyback In Dsv A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 10 5 5

On 25 July 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1047. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 25 July 2023 until 23 October 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-29 1,533,967 1,329.02 2,038,667,335 30: 4 September 2023 54,000 1,316.03 71,065,620 31: 5 September 2023 54,000 1,291.76 69,755,040 32: 6 September 2023 54,000 1,294.01 69,876,540 33: 7 September 2023 53,000 1,295.66 68,669,980 34: 8 September 2023 51,000 1,297.84 66,189,840 Accumulated trading for days 1-34 1 , 799 , 967 1 , 324 . 59 2 . 384 , 224 , 355

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,003,487 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.20% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

