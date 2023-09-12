(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Safe Coast Seafoods Perfects the Art of Wholesale Dungeness Crab Distribution, Leveraging a Century of Expertise
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Safe Coast Seafoods, a frontrunner in the seafood wholesale industry with an illustritrack record spanning over a century, proudly announces its consistent year-round availability of the esteemed Dungeness Crab. Recognized for its emphasis on transparency, consistency, and unparalleled quality, the company's announcement fortifies its unwavering commitment to serving seafood markets, distributors, and wholesalers with the finest products.
"In a world where the seafood industry often grapples with uncertainties from supply-demand imbalances to inconsistent product quality, Safe Coast Seafoods emerges as a beacon of reliability," stated the company's spokesperson.
Dungeness Crab season in San Francisco, heralded by many, is a testament to the industry's foon sustainability. Only adult male crabs are permitted to be caught commercially under the stringent regulations imposed by theState Departments of Fish and Wildlife. With these practices in place, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program has conferred the "Good Alternative" title on the Dungeness Crab.
Safe Coast Seafoods stands distinguished in its approach. They are steadfast in ensuring clear communication, providing real-time updates on catches, quality, and prices, with a dedicated team always on standby for dialogue. The company showcases its unmatched consistency in the industry with strategic footholds in ports like Ilwaco, Crescent City, and San Francisco. Their collaborations with scientists, tribal fleets, and scientific predictions based on crab larval distributions empower them to promise an unbroken supply of Dungeness Crabs, even during off-seasons in the US.
"Our mission, centered around granting peace of mind to suppliers, associates, and customers, is crystalized with this year-round Dungeness Crab offering," added the spokesperson.
Quality remains paramount. By forming robust partnerships with tribal fleets in Puget Sound and family fishermen in San Francisco, Safe Coast Seafoods has set gold standards in quality assurance. Substandard crabs find no place within their operations. The company deploys state-of-the-art live holding technology to provide optimal conditions for the crabs, ensuring they reach customers in pristine condition.
With over 100 years of combined experience, Safe Coast Seafoods has not only mastered the nuances of the seafood industry but has also established itself as a luminary in the wholesale distribution of Dungeness Crab . Their expansive clientele ranges from local markets to esteemed international distributors. Their global footprint, with operations stretching from the Pacific Northwest to international markets including China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, speaks volumes of their dedication to delivering freshness across borders.
About Safe Coast Seafoods -
A legacy of over a century in the seafood wholesale industry, Safe Coast Seafoods is committed to providing transparent information, timely follow-up, and sustainable seafood solutions. Their expertise extends from wholesale distribution to seafood processing, purchasing from partner fishermen, and global exports.
