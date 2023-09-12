Corpstage: Transforming Sustainability With A 360-Degree Esg Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Empowering Corporations, SMEs, Startups, and Individuals to Embrace Sustainability with a Comprehensive ESG Ecosystem Sustainability is a collective responsibility and a transformative journey. At CORPSTAGE, we're not just pioneering change; we're inspiring a movement to create a sustainable world.” - Dr. Nisha Kohli, Founder and CEO of CORPSTAGESINGAPORE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a ground breaking move, CORPSTAGE has unveiled its pioneering ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) ecosystem, setting the stage for a transformative era in sustainability engagement. This marks a significant shift in how organizations and individuals interact with ESG initiatives, as CORPSTAGE empowers participants across the board to drive positive change.
Empowering Sustainability at All Levels
CORPSTAGE's mission is clear: to provide a comprehensive ESG ecosystem that empowers individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, and sustainable start-ups to make a tangible impact. By offering tailored solutions for each participant, CORPSTAGE democratizes sustainability, making it accessible to all.
A Tool for Large Corporates
For large corporations, CORPSTAGE offers a suite of tools and guidance to navigate ESG initiatives seamlessly. The platform focuses on aligning reporting with respected global frameworks like CDP, TCFD, and ISSB, allowing corporations to maximize their sustainability impact.
A Gateway for SMEs
CORPSTAGE recognizes the significance of sustainability for SMEs and offers user-friendly assessment tools. These tools provide affordable and practical pathways for SMEs to initiate and progress along their ESG journey.
Celebrating Sustainable Innovators
CORPSTAGE celebrates the inspiring stories of sustainable start ups, sharing their journeys and successes. Through this platform, start ups can effectively implement and advance their sustainable strategies, fostering customer trust, investor confidence, and business growth.
Individuals Join the Movement
CORPSTAGE invites individuals to actively participate in sustainability challenges, competitions, and collaborative initiatives. Discover a vast listing of sustainable products, services, jobs, events, and courses, empowering you to make a positive impact.
A Comprehensive ESG Toolbox
CORPSTAGE's integrated system helps businesses measure, manage, and report their ESG obligations. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools to manage and track GHG emissions and other ESG-related information, enabling informed decision-making and climate action.
Join the Sustainability Revolution
To join the sustainability revolution and explore CORPSTAGE's Early Bird Subscription Plan, visit the [ESG Platform Link](insert link). Your subscription not only grants access to this dynamic ecosystem but also contributes to tree planting initiatives, making a tangible difference for our planet.
CORPSTAGE's Vision
CORPSTAGE envisions a future where corporations are stewards, not just followers, of sustainability. The platform aims to become a one-stop solution provider for all sustainability-related needs, connecting individuals and businesses with knowledge, products, services, consultants, auditors, and more.
Next Phases: Auditable ESG Reporting and Carbon Offsets
In its ongoing commitment to sustainability, CORPSTAGE is developing an auditable ESG (CDP) reporting platform on the Hedera network . This platform will provide companies with a trusted and reliable way to track and report on sustainability and social responsibility efforts, including carbon offsets and pricing through the Hedera ecosystem.
About the Founders
Dr. Nisha, the Founder & CEO of CORPSTAGE, brings over 23 years of experience to the field, with 14 years dedicated to ESG. She is a recognized leader, receiving the ICGN Scholar Award in 2008 and publishing numercase studies and research articles in internationally refereed journals.
Co-founder Ashit Padhi boasts over 25 years of tech experience, enhancing the CORPSTAGE team.
Join CORPSTAGE on Its Sustainability Journey
CORPSTAGE is committed to becoming a vital catalyst for sustainable change. Joinin this exciting endeavor, and let's make a positive impact together.
About CORPSTAGE
CORPSTAGE is a pioneering platform offering a comprehensive ecosystem for ESG, tailored to individuals, SMEs, large corporations, and sustainable start-ups. With a vision to create stewards of sustainability, CORPSTAGE connects and empowers participants to drive profound positive change in the world.
Visit ESGPlatform to learn more and join the sustainability movement.
