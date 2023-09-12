Altas Star Records Looks Forward To A Partnership With Major Labels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Major Label Distribution. Worth it?
Atlas Star Records acquires distribution through Atlantic, Roc Nation, Universal, Tuff Gong and Sony BHOA, Atlas Star, Push Global and Creativ are willing to share their decades of experience with those willing to invest in their careers of entertainment” - Joe Gallagher Jr.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Four key entertainment companies partner and become a powerhouse connected to the major players in the industry to really help up and coming artists in the direction of huge success. BHOA United, Atlas Star Records, Push Global Entertainment and Creativ Records have collected numerachievements in entertainment. Together they've collected quite a few top 10 iTunes Charting singles and albums in varicategories. Now they're joining forces to present indie artists with an opportunity of a lifetime. These companies are currently subsidiaries of Atlantic, Universal, Sony Music, and Roc Nation and can be the door that opens opportunities that some artists only dream of. There are however, indie artists that are perfectly fine staying independent and that's understandable.
That's why for artists trying to stay indie, aside from the major label connections, this emerging coalition offer an extensive list of other services that can greatly benefit any artists' careers. Management, coaching, booking, charting, promotion, marketing and product development have been what has kept these labels turning for years and they have become experts in their fields. Product development such as liquor, tobacco, hemp, apparel and even fruit juice is possible for an artist at any level.“If you build it, they will come,” says CEO of Atlas Star Records, Joe Gallagher Jr. ,”but there's a lot of work and management that needs to be done to get into those spaces.” Joe Gallagher has also been fortunate enough to land a casting and producer position with a new movie and TV series called,“Guns, Drugs and Rivals” being filmed by Buffalo Films and starring some big names TBA and will be looking for additional cast members.
The music industry is just a game but you have to know how to play it right in order to win. Kaniesha Williams, CEO of BHOA United knows this and that is why she wants to help up and coming artists excel in the game, by arming them with facts and powerful connections. Same with Push Global and Creativ Records. They are top notch when it comes to all of the critically important aspects of a successful career in music. Collectively all companies want people to know that they can come to us. There is a solution. If you're an artist currently frustrated with making zero progress, now is the time to tune into what's right in front of you. BHOA, Atlas Star, Push Global and Creativ are willing to share their decades of experience with those willing to invest in their careers of entertainment. Please see for more info.
Joe Gallagher
Atlas Star Records
+1 843-471-7025
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other
Major Label Distribution
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107052097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.