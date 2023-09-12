Microgrids Market Is Growing At A Cagr Of 15% By 2033 X Herald

Microgrids are designed to improve the availability, resilience, and efficiency of the power supply, particularly during periods when the primary grid may be unavailable or unstable. They can function independently during a crisis or power outage and support critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, military outposts, schools, and far-off settlements.

The fact that microgrids have lower operating costs has an impact on their adoption in the industrial, healthcare, and utility sectors. Increased industrialization and the growing need for a dependable electrical supply, especially in rural regions, are the main factors driving the demand for microgrids.

The emphasis on decarbonization across many industries has sped up market expansion. The government's support for the use of microgrid systems as a strategy to lessen cyberattacks on energy infrastructure has increased demand for them.

A dependable power source is crucial for many enterprises. The notion that providing more electricity is better has long been prevalent in underdeveloped economies. The need for a backup power infrastructure is increasing as natural disasters occur more frequently.

Analysis by Country

North America continues to rule the microgrids sector.

“Increasing Usage of Captive Power-Generating Methods in Industrial Sectors“

North America, which accounts for 40% of worldwide sales in 2023, is at the top of the market.

Government authorities' increased efforts to create energy-efficient electrical solutions are fueling market expansion. Because there are more natural resource projects in the area, microgrids are a desired option for improving energy availability.

Under government control, it is anticipated that the extensive deployment of captive power-generating technologies will greatly lessen reliance on the power system. The demand for microgrids is expected to rise as a result of the established mining and processing facilities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global microgrids market is valued at US$ 24 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 15% over the next ten years.

Worldwide demand for microgrids is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 98 billion by 2033.

Deployment of off-grid connected microgrids is set to rise at a CAGR of 10% over the next ten years.

The microgrids market in the United States stands at US$ 5 billion in 2023. The market in Germany is predicted to increase at 14% CAGR through 2033.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



General Microgrids

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

HOMER Energy LLC

Heila Technologies

ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Eaton Corporation Inc.

GE's Grid Solutions

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

KE

Power Analytics Corporation

S&C Electric Company Schneider Electric SE

Winning Strategy

According to this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key market players are investing in research and development to improve microgrid technology. This included advancements in energy storage solutions, smart grid management systems, and the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into microgrid networks.

To optimize microgrid operations and achieve better efficiency, leading companies are developing advanced energy management software. This software allowed real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of energy flow within the microgrid.For instance,

In 2021, Siemens Smart Infrastructure introduced the new Sentron 3NALV HRC. It includes integrated connectivity and functionality.

Key Segments Covered in Microgrids Industry Research Report



By Connectivity:



Grid Connected

Off-grid Connected

By End Use:



Remote



Commercial & Industrial



Government



Military



Utilities

Others

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microgrids market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the microgrids market based on connectivity (grid connected, off-grid connected) and end use (remote, commercial & industrial, government, military, utilities, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

