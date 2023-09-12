New Fujinon Gf55mmf1.7 R Wr Lens Is Designed To Inspire Gfx System Content Creators Of All Types

GF55mmF1.7 features a high-speed F1.7 aperture, making it a great compliment to Fujifilm's recently released GF80mmF1.7 R WR lens because of its similar aperture and comparatively wider focal length, with a field of view that is very similar to that of the human eye. This makes it ideal for a wide variety of applications, from intricate images with impeccable detail, to environmental portraits with wonderful balance between a subject and its out-of-fobackground.

“GF55mmF1.7 is designed to give image makers a versatile solution that lets them creatively shape images that make the most of our GFX System's incredible dynamic range and unsurpassed image quality,” said Victor Ha, vice president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions.“Being able to make images on a GFX System digital camera at F1.7 is incredibly special – bringing an unmatched quality to the images that are created, especially when it comes to the quality of the bokeh in the image's out- of-foareas. It's truly a lens made for any GFX System user and one we believe should find a permanent place in every photographer's camera bag.”

Incorporating 14 lens elements in 10 groups, including aspherical and extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, GF55mmF1.7 achieves remarkable, image-resolving performance. The provided 11 diaphragm blades create rounded bokeh, even when the lens is stopped down. The advanced lens blade design effectively controls chromatic and spherical aberrations, providing soft, creamy bokeh and detailed imagery.

Key Features:

Versatile Shooting with Large Aperture



55mm normal focal length provides versatility across varigenres. Large F1.7 maximum aperture allows for creative control over depth-of-field.

Fast and Accurate Autofo



Combines a powerful direct current (DC) motor and a GMR sensor to ensure quick, precise and near-silent autofo(AF). Corner-to-corner sharpness is maintained across the image, even at a shallow depth-of-field.

Weather-Resistant Design



Weather-Resistant seals are applied in nine places to prevent dust and water from affecting lens operation.

Operates at temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius). Weighs just 1.72 lbs (780g) and measures just 3.9 inches (99.3mm).

Pricing and Availability

FUJINON GF55mmF1.7 R WR lens is expected to be available in early fall 2023 at a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $2,299.95 USD and $3,099.99 CDN.

For more information on FUJINON GF55mmF1.7, please visit .

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions.

