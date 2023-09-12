Tuesday, 12 September 2023 02:08 GMT

Caisse Française De Financement Local: 2023 Half-Year Financial Report


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, September 12, 2023

2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its 2023 Half-Year Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 12, 2023 and that it can be obtained from its website: l ocal.fr/inv e stisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers semestriels). The English version of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report can be obtained from its website: c aisedef i nancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Half-year reports).

