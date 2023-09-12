Dial Ventures Nominated For The 2023 Impact Awards

On the heels of launching its third agri-tech startup, DIAL Ventures is acknowledged for its commitment to innovation and impactful industry change

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.