Vodavi Technologies Partners With New England School Districts In E-Rate Funded Technology Projects

NEW ENGLAND, MASSACHSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi) has been awarded nearly $2M in Information Technology (IT) Projects and Managed Internal Broadband Services (MIBS) also known as "Manged IT Services" to upgrade and support Schools Districts across New England. The contracts represent nearly double the E-Rate revenue that VoDaVi was awarded during the 2022 calendar year and demonstrates VoDaVi's heightened foon their K12 partnerships.

Chris Friel, President, and CEO commented,“What brought VoDaVi here is our team's passion for technology and the desire to do better for our surrounding school districts. These new E-Rate opportunities allow VoDaVi to address simple to complex connectivity issues and design customized best-in-class solutions to create exponentially faster and secure infrastructures at a fraction of the cost.”

These contracts include a range of MIBS "Managed IT Services", Structured Cabling, Fiber Optics, Wired and Wireless Infrastructure upgrades, Security Solutions, and much more. Being an end-to-end IT solution provider, VoDaVi is well equipped to handle any size project from start to finish, allowing clients to streamline communications and trust that their IT project is in good hands.

VoDaVi has a resolute customer success team devoted to finding the best solutions for our clients. With over a decade of experience within the education sector, VoDaVi has a unique advantage when it comes to providing high end services to New England educators, administrators, and support staff.

About VoDaVi Technologies

VoDaVi Technologies provides Business & Education Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management.

VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit , followon Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or calldirectly at 866.896.1777.

About E-Rate

E-Rate, or Education Rate, is a federal program that provides schools, libraries, and consortia funding for two types of categories of services: Category I (InteAccess) and Category II (Internal Connections, Basic Maintenance of Internal Connections and MIBS) The program provides discounts of up to 90% to help eligible schools and libraries in the United States obtain affordable telecommunications and inteaccess.

For more information go to: E-Rate: Universal Service Program for Schools and Libraries | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)

