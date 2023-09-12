Passvers + Apple Wwdc 2023 - Special 30% Off For Passvers Software!

(MENAFN- Pressat) "To celebrate the new releases of Apple iPhone 15 series and iOS 17 system on 2023 WWDC, Passvers has prepared 30% big discount to purchase lifetime license now! Don't miss the chance to get the software at such a low price!"

When Apple has held the official 2023 WWDC, bringing the latest iPhone 15 series and iOS 17 system to deliver a more advanced using experience for iOS users, Passvers also caters to rising demands to fix some problems while switching iOS devices or upgrading iOS systems to the latest one. Hence, Passvers has released its special sales event, with a large 30% OFF discount available for users to purchase license keys for both Passvers iPhone Unlocker and Passvers iOS System Recovery.

Special Pricing for Passvers Lifetime License Here is the detailed pricing table showing you how much the two software actually cost (with the 30% OFF discount applied):

Software Lifetime Pricing Available Devices Passvers iPhone Unlocker US$55.96 (Original at US$79.95) 6 Devices / 1PC/Mac Passvers iOS System Recovery US$55.96 (Original at US$79.95) 6 Devices/ 1PC/Mac

By activating the registered version of Passvers software, you are able to access full features without any limitations in use. Go through the portfolio of Passvers iPhone Unlocker and Passvers iOS System Recovery respectively:





Wipe all types of screen locks (4-digit/6-digit passcodes, Face ID, Touch ID supported);

Bypass iCloud activation lock without passwords;

Remove MDM profiles launched by all MDM agents powerfully;

Erase Apple ID from iOS devices without double authorization;

Delete iTunes backup encryption password to save backup files without protections; Free all app restrictions by removing screen time pasccodes with one tap.



Fix system errors occurred under different scenarios (like the iOS upgrading failure);

Over 50 types of iOS system errors are supported;

3 modes to recover iOS systems without data loss (exclusion of the Advanced mode, which will erase data from devices);

No need to install iTunes for syncing to process the recovery;

Intuitive interface and efficient speed to recover iOS system; Instant update to support the latest iOS models and device systems (including iPhone 15 series and iOS 17 system).

Passvers is a competitive iOS solutions provider, delivering out-performing features to serve users the best experience in dealing with iOS locks and system errors from the following 3 aspects:

High Success Rate - ensure the highest success rate no matter if you unlock iOS locks or recover system errors that happen under different life scenarios.

100% Secure - strictly protect user data to ensure 100% safety while using the software to unlock devices or recover systems.

Instant Help - the service team offers 24/7 instant support to help you get rid of all types of problems you may encounter while using Passvers services.

Passvers has been a leading brand providing out-performing unlocking and recovery services for iOS devices. With a reliable technical support team, Passvers will strive to improve the software capability to deliver you smoother and more professional services in the future.

Official websites:

Contact email:







