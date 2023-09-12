Human Journey Into The Realms Of The Supra Consciousness Mind & Safe Return With Words From The Beyond

Utilizing her immense experience as an energy transformation specialist and psychotherapist, Jyotsna Ahuja wants to help those looking to rise above the past and heal. In her first book in her new trilogy of Taoism, "When The Willow Tree Whispered: A 1000 Corners Of My Heartspace," Ahuja unlocks secrets of the universe so that readers can live their best conscilife.

Her years of searching the depths of the human conscicreatorship caused her to experience a dual expansion of consciousness. One at a subliminal level called the 'id' or limbic systems, as well as the 'superego,' also known as the cognitive consciousness mind. When both are engaged, humans can experience a propulsion of sorts into higher realms of the supra conscimind, also called the Great Beyond.

Ahuja manages to bring the transcendental world's and the modern world's concepts into a delicate harmony, explaining them in simplistic terms to be easily digested by readers.

"'The Voice,' or a direct communique, guided me through my journey into the highest resonance possible for human functioning, and safely back to human conscilevels of awareness with simple and gentle nuggets of wisdom," Ahuja said. "The greatest errors made by man as of today, is the concept of not being willing to rise into a collaborative effort of 'me and you,' as opposed to the deficit-causing concepts of 'me vs. you'.”

Ahuja wants to emphasize to readers how this spiritual wisdom touches all parts of the world. Readers from all walks of life can speak its core language of love.

""There are many pathways into alternate dimensions of evolved consciousness. You don't need to follow this one. But should you choose to, I wish you all the best. You are always blessed, beloved, and belong." - From the book, When The Willow Tree Whispered - A 1000 Corners Of My Heartspace.

Ahuja plans to continue the trilogy of Taoism to continue sharing her spiritual wisdom with the world.

"When The Willow Tree Whispered: A 1000 Corners Of My Heartspace"

By Jyotsna Ahuja

ISBN: 9781665745291 (softcover); 9781665745284 (hardcover); 9781665745307 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing , Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jyotsna Ahuja has more than 18 years of experience in the energy healing sciences and more than 10 years of experience as a certified personal counselor and therapist. She is an intuitive, personal transformation leader and motivational speaker. She is also devoted to teaching the esoteric sciences. She founded The White Space in 2017, inspired by her lifelong journey toward spirituality, esoteric arts and sciences, and personal counseling. To learn more, please visit her Facebook , Instagram or .

Jyotsna Ahuja

