For The Latest In Retail Technology Printing Visit Bixolon At Paris Retail Week 2023

Paris Retail Wee – (19.09.2022 – 21.09.2022, Paris, France) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers invites you to visit its stand #4E165 at Paris Retail Week 2023, where it will be showcasing its extensive range of powerful printing solutions for the Retail industry.

Key product highlights will include:

Green IT – BIXOLON will be showcasing its growing range of sustainable printing innovations for the retail industry, including eco-friendly Linerless labelling with the SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-S300 3-inch (80mm) and premium SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) printers. Alongside the SRP-380 3-inch (80mm) receipt printer, pthe NEW SRP-350plusV and SRP-350V series which are all certified for use with Koehler's environmentally friendly Blue4estâ thermal paper thanks to their specialised optimal sensors.

Mobile Printers – Named 10x World Number One Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer, BIXOLON will be presenting its premium XM7 mobile labelling series, available as XM7-20 2-inch (58mm), XM7-30 3-inch (80mm) and XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) formats which are ideal for retail tagging and product markdowns. While showcasing the NEW entry-level SPP-C200 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printer, alongside the highly successful SPP-R200IIIp2-inch (58mm), the SPP-R310 p3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R410 4-inch (112mm) mobile receipt and ticket printing range which delivers flexibility across numerretail settings.

POS Printers – BIXOLON will also be displaying its leading range of Point-of-Sale printing technology, including the cost-effective, multi-functional SRP-Q200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) front-exit, ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series. Alongside the BK3-31 open-frame kiosk mechanisms which are the perfect solution for stand-alone retail kiosk solution.

Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – Supporting variable labelling requirements for retail logistics to pricing, BIXOLON will be exhibiting its portfolio of 2-inch and 4-inch desktop labelling solutions, including the award winning XT5-40 4-inch (114mm) and the XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) from its industrial label printer range which are ideal for high volume printing. Pthe highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets.

“As the retail landscape continues to evolve, customers across Europe are looking for new technologies to develop a more omni-channel way of working,” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“Exhibiting at Paris Retail Week givesthe opportunity to both showcase our latest technologies for the Retail market, but also learn more about customer expectations and requirements.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.