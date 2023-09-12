Camm & Hooper Adds 26 Leake Street To Its Venue Collection

The venue's unique aesthetic makes it the perfect setting for immersive and experiential events, such as film premier parties, brand activations, fashion shows, music events, or corporate functions. This latest addition to Camm & Hooper's rapidly growing venue portfolio is a testament to the resilience of the events industry.

Camm & Hooper's CEO, Derick Martin, said, "We are delighted to have acquired 26 Leake Street, which joins our versatile London venue portfolio. We now have a venue to suit every occasion, from the Grade II listed Banking Hall and the award-winning Victorian Bath House to South Bank's OXO2 and our newly launched Tanner Warehouse - all beautiful and unique in their own right. The aesthetic of the Waterloo arches provides that all-important dramatic backdrop for show-stopping events of every shape and size, with a capacity to cater for up to 1200 guests. Whether it's hosting film premier parties, brand activations, fashion shows, music events, or corporate functions, we are thrilled about this latest expansion to our venue portfolio. Its rapid growth is a testament to the resilience of the events industry and the great team behind the Camm & Hooper brand."









About Camm & Hooper:

Camm & Hooper, an award-winning events company, has established itself as a leader in the thriving event management industry. With a rich portfolio of remarkable and unforgettable events in London, ranging from corporate occasions to private soirées and everything in-between, Camm & Hooper has proved its prowess.

Since its inception in 2013, Camm & Hooper has been driven by an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and an unparalleled attention to detail. The backbone of this success lies in their powerhouse team of experts, including talented culinary chefs, event curators, and liquid chefs, who collaborate seamlessly to ensure that every event is an absolute triumph.

At the core of Camm & Hooper's philosophy is a profound understanding of their clients' needs and an unyielding passion for innovation. They truly grasp the desires and aspirations of their clients, crafting bespoke events that align perfectly with their vision.

With an extensive array of iconic venues spread across London, Camm & Hooper offers a diverse range of options suitable for any type of event.



For more information visit:

LinkedIn

Instagram